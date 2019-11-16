Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yatra Online by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
