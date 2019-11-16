Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yatra Online by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.