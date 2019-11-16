Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.75). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

A number of research firms have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.45. 457,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $992.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00. Insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,615,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

