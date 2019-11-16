XMax 24 Hour Volume Reaches $218.92 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and $218.92 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, HADAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.88 or 0.07376351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,908,868,808 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, DDEX, HADAX, OTCBTC, FCoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

