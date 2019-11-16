Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 2,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

