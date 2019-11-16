Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives $58.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,007 shares of company stock worth $1,883,440. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 423,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

