W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.92.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $58,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,653.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Williford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $252,329.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

