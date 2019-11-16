Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.
NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 3,101,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.
About Wright Medical Group
Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.