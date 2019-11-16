Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 3,101,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

