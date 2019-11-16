Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.