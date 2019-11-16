Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
Worthington Industries stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.
In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
