Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 918.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.