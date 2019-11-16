Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,963. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after buying an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $32,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $23,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 422.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,911 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

