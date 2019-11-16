Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Workiva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,963. Workiva has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

