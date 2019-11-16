Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,622.50 ($47.33).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,910 ($51.09) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,667 ($34.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,960 ($51.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,752.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,540.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

