Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

