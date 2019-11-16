William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLH. Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of WLH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 994,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,287. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $783.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 238.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

