William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLH. Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of WLH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 994,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,287. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $783.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 238.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
