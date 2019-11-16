William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NNI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,230. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

