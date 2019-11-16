WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

WYY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 756,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,288. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

