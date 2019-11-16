White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Up 33.7% in October

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,087.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,080.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,042.73. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $832.88 and a 52 week high of $1,110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3,817.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.