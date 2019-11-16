Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in October

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

NYSE WHR opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $163.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

