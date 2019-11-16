Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. Westrock’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Insiders have sold a total of 164,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,386,106 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Westrock from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

