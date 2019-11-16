Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.60, 11,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 21,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 4,493.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

