Wells Fargo & Co Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $20.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 2,068,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,200,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.