Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $8.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL remained flat at $$6.33 during trading on Tuesday. 5,507,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,959. The company has a market cap of $600.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.