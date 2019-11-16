Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $13.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 664,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,858. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 468,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 402,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 362,117 shares in the last quarter.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

