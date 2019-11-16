Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.51.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 493,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.