Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 51.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.