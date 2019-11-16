Wayfair (NYSE:W) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.56.

NYSE:W traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,527. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,992. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% during the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

