Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

