Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.50” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.68 ($44.98).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1 year high of €41.35 ($48.08).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

