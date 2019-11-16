Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Up 10.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 263,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,182,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

