W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 96,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.61 per share, with a total value of $6,239,775.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 231,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,934 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

