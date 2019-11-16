VNT Chain (VNT) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $5.70 million and $583,211.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00236873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.01451008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,695,834,591 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.