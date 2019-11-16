Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 6.2%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 264,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 222,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,976.15% and a negative net margin of 429.71%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 64,200 shares of Viveve Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $369,792.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.