Vision Industry Token Price Down 3% Over Last Week (VIT)

Vision Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Vision Industry Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vision Industry Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vision Industry Token has a market cap of $507,992.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Vision Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vision Industry Token Token Profile

Vision Industry Token is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vision Industry Token’s total supply is 4,460,151,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,664,409 tokens. Vision Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken . Vision Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . Vision Industry Token’s official website is www.visionindustry.com

Vision Industry Token Token Trading

Vision Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vision Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vision Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vision Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

