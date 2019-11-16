Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Down 1%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26, approximately 1,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

In other news, insider Sutton Jon purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00.

