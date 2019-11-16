Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,503. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

