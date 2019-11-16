Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 46,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vince by 315.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vince by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vince by 270.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vince by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vince by 223.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

