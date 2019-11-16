Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 467,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

VIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 281,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Viacom has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 90.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viacom by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.