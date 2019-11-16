VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,376 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

