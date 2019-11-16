Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $173.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.