Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

