Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $163.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

