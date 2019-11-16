VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.98. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.