Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VERI. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 563,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 51,272 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,972.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

