Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

