Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

VER traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.58. 8,568,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,517. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vereit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

