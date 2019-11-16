Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,219 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $191.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

