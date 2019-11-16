Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.