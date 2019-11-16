Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.