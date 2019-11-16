ValuEngine Lowers Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quarterhill from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quarterhill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 43,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,077. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quarterhill by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quarterhill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Quarterhill in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quarterhill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.