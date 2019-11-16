ValuEngine Lowers LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.