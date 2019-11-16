ValuEngine Lowers LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.
About LSL Property Services
